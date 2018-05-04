Horse named for Tom Benson, trained by LSU alumnus set to compete in Kentucky Derby

BATON ROUGE - Lone Sailor, a horse owned by the Benson family and trained by an LSU Tiger, will compete in 'America’s Greatest Race' Saturday.

Lone Sailor joins 19 other horses competing in the annual culmination of the two-week-long Kentuck Derby Festival. The horse's trainer is Tom Amoss, an LSU alumnus with a storied 30+-year career in thoroughbred training.

Born in New Orleans, Amoss' horse-racing roots trace back to high school, where he served as a stable hand for Racing Hall of Fame trainer Jack van Berg. His career has generated more than 3,500 victories, close to $100-million in earnings, and nine lead trainer titles. He has 25 major stakes victories, his first being the Louisiana Handicap in 1990 with Festive.

Amoss was inducted into the Fair Grounds Racing Hall of Fame in 1998. He has also served as a racing analyst for TVG, ESPN sports television, and NYRA TV.

Lone Sailor is named for the late Tom Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints, who won the prestigious Lone Sailor Award from the US Navy in 2007.

The race is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Right now, the horse's odds of winning stand at 50-1, but who doesn't love a good underdog?