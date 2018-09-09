Honoring Sadie Thibodeaux, Cajun Navy raising money for command unit

BATON ROUGE- The United Cajun Navy is hoping to get a mobile command unit, and it is all in the name of Sadie Thibodeaux.

The benefit is raising money to refurbish an ambulance into a mobile command unit for search and rescue missions and missions during disasters.

Thibodeaux went missing in Lake Pontchartrain last month, and her body was found in the lake just days later.

Organizers say they are simply doing what Sadie would have done for any one of them.

“Sadie would do it for me,” said organizer Kehl Waltman. “Sadie would do it for any one of us. So therefore we want to do it for Sadie,” she continued. “Sadie did this. We didn't do this, so we put this together so she'll live forever basically,” she finished.

Their goal is to raise $25,000 for the unit, and they plan to name it after Thibodeaux.

To donate, you can visit the United Cajun Navy facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/UNITEDCAJUNNAVY/