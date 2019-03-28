62°
Hong Kong man falls over edge of Grand Canyon

1 hour 26 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 March 28, 2019 7:47 PM March 28, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. (AP) - The body of a Hong Kong man who fell over the edge of the Grand Canyon has been recovered.
  
A helicopter lifted the man's body from 1,000 feet below the rim Thursday afternoon. He had fallen earlier in the day while trying to take photographs.
  
David Leibowitz is a spokesman for Grand Canyon West, a popular tourist destination on the Hualapai reservation in northwestern Arizona.
  
He says the man's body will be taken to a medical examiner's office.
  
The man in his 50s was with a tour group at Eagle Point along the western edge of the Grand Canyon. His name hasn't been released.
