Latest Weather Blog
Homicide victim: 'What are you going to do, shoot me?'
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A witness says that moments before a Louisiana man was shot to death he asked: "What are you going to do, shoot me?"
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports a jury heard the victim's fiancee, Kristin Copeland, detail Cody Couch's comments Tuesday. Margaret Stockstill is charged with second-degree murder in his death.
Defense attorney Buddy Spell has said Stockstill shot Couch in self-defense. Copeland told investigators shortly after the April 2017 shooting that she and Stockstill were trying to get Couch to leave a home during a drunken brawl. She says Stockstill then pulled out a gun and shot the 27-year-old Couch.
Copeland said she then put pressure on Couch's wound while Stockstill called the police. Couch was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Kind man pushes woman home after her electric wheelchair runs out...
-
Online nursing students not allowed to get licensed
-
BRPD: 20-year-old woman gunned down while walking on sidewalk along College Drive
-
One injured after SUV crashes into bank on Greenwell Springs Road
-
WBRZ salutes Donna Britt
Sports Video
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern
-
Sean Payton encouraged by Travin Dural during Saints OTAs
-
New football prospect T.J. Finley wants to change the QB culture at...