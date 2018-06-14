Homicide victim: 'What are you going to do, shoot me?'

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A witness says that moments before a Louisiana man was shot to death he asked: "What are you going to do, shoot me?"

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports a jury heard the victim's fiancee, Kristin Copeland, detail Cody Couch's comments Tuesday. Margaret Stockstill is charged with second-degree murder in his death.

Defense attorney Buddy Spell has said Stockstill shot Couch in self-defense. Copeland told investigators shortly after the April 2017 shooting that she and Stockstill were trying to get Couch to leave a home during a drunken brawl. She says Stockstill then pulled out a gun and shot the 27-year-old Couch.

Copeland said she then put pressure on Couch's wound while Stockstill called the police. Couch was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.