Homicide detectives called to scene of morning fire

2 hours 9 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, October 06 2017 Oct 6, 2017 October 06, 2017 8:30 AM October 06, 2017 in News
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one adult male is being transported to the hospital in critical condition after a house fire broke out on Harry Drive Friday morning. 

The fire is in the 8100 block of Harry Drive near Orangewood Drive. 

Officials say a man was found in the back yard of a home. He escaped the fire through a window. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department and EMS were called to the scene. 

Baton Rouge Police homicide detectives were also called to the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

