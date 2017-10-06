Homicide detectives called to scene of morning fire

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one adult male is being transported to the hospital in critical condition after a house fire broke out on Harry Drive Friday morning.

The fire is in the 8100 block of Harry Drive near Orangewood Drive.

Officials say a man was found in the back yard of a home. He escaped the fire through a window.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department and EMS were called to the scene.

Baton Rouge Police homicide detectives were also called to the scene.

