78°
Latest Weather Blog
Homicide detectives called to scene of morning fire
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one adult male is being transported to the hospital in critical condition after a house fire broke out on Harry Drive Friday morning.
The fire is in the 8100 block of Harry Drive near Orangewood Drive.
Officials say a man was found in the back yard of a home. He escaped the fire through a window.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department and EMS were called to the scene.
Baton Rouge Police homicide detectives were also called to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.