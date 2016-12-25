Homicide detective accused of DWI hit-and-run; no injury

Image via WGNO

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police say a homicide detective has been suspended after being arrested on charges accusing him of hit-and-run, refusing a chemical test, and driving drunk while on duty.



Police spokesman Tyler Gamble tells news outlets that 34-year-old John Waterman allegedly drove away after rear-ending another driver, who was not hurt.



Waterman's attorney, Townsend Myers, said he had no comment.



He says the eight-year veteran was driving his unmarked police car on duty when the crash occurred Wednesday evening. The department's Public Integrity Bureau is investigating.



NOLA.com ' The Times-Picayune reports that Waterman was jailed early Thursday and released without having to post the $12,500 bond.