Homicide detective accused of DWI hit-and-run; no injury

1 day 13 hours 44 minutes ago December 23, 2016 Dec 23, 2016 Friday, December 23 2016 December 23, 2016 1:28 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police say a homicide detective has been suspended after being arrested on charges accusing him of hit-and-run, refusing a chemical test, and driving drunk while on duty.

Police spokesman Tyler Gamble tells news outlets that 34-year-old John Waterman allegedly drove away after rear-ending another driver, who was not hurt.

Waterman's attorney, Townsend Myers, said he had no comment.

He says the eight-year veteran was driving his unmarked police car on duty when the crash occurred Wednesday evening. The department's Public Integrity Bureau is investigating.

NOLA.com ' The Times-Picayune reports that Waterman was jailed early Thursday and released without having to post the $12,500 bond.

