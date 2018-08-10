Homes evacuated near crash involving train, tanker truck in White Castle

IBERVILLE PARISH - Authorities are responding to a crash involving a train and a tanker truck.

The crash was reported before 8:30 a.m. at LA 69 and LA 1 in White Castle. According to authorities, the truck is carrying propane at the time of the crash. Authorities say a small amount of diesel did leak as result of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

Louisiana State Police say that White Castle Police will be handling the investigation. The Department of Environmental Quality and Entergy were called to the scene.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and use Catherine Road to bypass the accident.

LA 69 is closed in both directions at the railroad crossing (off LA 1 near Cambre Street) due to an accident involving a semi truck and a train. Motorists should use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 10, 2018

Residents on Bowie Street, Willow Street, Mayor Doc Foley Street, and Cambry Street are being asked to evacuate their homes as a precaution and head to the community center at 32725 Bowie Street.