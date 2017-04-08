Latest Weather Blog
Homeowners with flood damage asked to take survey
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana homeowners with damage from last year's devastating floods are being asked to take a survey, the first step in applying for disaster recovery aid.
The survey will be posted online Monday at www.restore.la.gov.
Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration will use survey responses to help determine who is eligible for the $1.3 billion homeowner assistance program that will be funded out of congressional block grant aid.
About 36,000 homeowners are expected to receive rebuilding assistance: those with major or severe damage from the flooding - considered a foot or more of water or at least $8,000 in destruction - who didn't have flood insurance coverage.
The survey is expected to take about 15 minutes and doesn't require documentation. All homeowners with some damage are encouraged to take the survey.
