Homeowners say security cams captured tornado in Bush

By: Kevin Dupuy

BUSH -A homeowner in Bush, La. says their home security cameras captured a tornado outside their home Monday afternoon.

Tracy Rauch posted two videos of storm on Facebook Tuesday.

“Close call! And yes, what they say it [sic] true… it sounds like a freight train,” Rauch said in the post. “We didn’t even get to the hall bathroom before it stopped.”

The video shows heavy winds blowing over trees and home decorations. At one part of the video, users can see swirling wind move across the frame before a large tree is blown down.

