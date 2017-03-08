Homeowners out thousands, sued by contractor that did little work

PRAIRIEVILLE - There's an investigation into a contractor based out of Denham Springs. Multiple flood victims tell 2 On Your Side the company TWG Contractors appears to be signing onto jobs, taking payment and not completing the work.

Jerry and Donna Baxter have lived in their Prairieville home for 27 years. The house sits on piers, but some of those piers were knocked off their foundation from the rushing water during the August flood. Water destroyed the floors and the home needs to be leveled and elevated.

The Baxter's hired TWG in November to do the work but say there isn't much to show for it.

"So far, we have no work done," said Donna Baxter.

The only thing that's been built on the couple's property is a ramp connected to the family's camper, which the Baxter's say they never asked for.

After researching the company, Donna says at first she was impressed.

"They told me they were going to do all our work and all we had to do was give them $16,000," she said.

The money was awarded to them by their insurance company. The check was cashed by TWG three days later, but things quickly headed south.

"Said that they did not have somebody within the company that could raise the house and that's why it hadn't gotten started," said Donna.

The couple says TWG asked them to find a subcontractor. They found one, but the work still has not happened.

It's now March and the Baxter's were told they'd be home by Christmas.

"It's like, how can you do this," said Donna.

The Baxter's hired a lawyer who asked TWG to return the Baxter's money. TWG filed a lawsuit against the couple, which says the Baxter's are not letting the company do the work they were hired to do.

For now, Donna and Larry are living in a FEMA unit, which they will have until February.

"We just want our house back," said Donna. "At this point, if TWG would just give us our money back, we'll do the work, we'll find someone to do the work."

Wednesday afternoon, 2 On Your Side spoke to TWG Contractors owner Mike Simmers. He tells WBRZ he works with his own crew and that the Baxter's wanted to hire someone else to elevate their house. Simmers also says the ramp was in the Baxter's contract. 2 On Your Side asked Simmers if he could provide documentation. Simmers did not return the request.

At least one area sheriff's office is looking into complaints, too.



