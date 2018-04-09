Homeowners in Walker may lose their property if they don't pay back taxes

WALKER - Some residents in part of Livingston may soon have to pay off their back taxes or risk losing their property.

Ericka Launey and her family have been living in their three-bedroom home in Walker for 14 years.

Her city property taxes are low, and she doesn't mind paying them.

"It's around $50 a year, a little less. And no, I don't think it's that much at all," Launey said.

But not all homeowners are like Launey.

The city has a long list of them, some of whom haven't paid taxes in 12 years.

"It's not right for one citizen to pay their taxes and another citizen not too," Walker City Clerk Myra Streeter said.

The city has hired a company to collect the back taxes or put the property up for auction, where bidders have to only pay the taxes owed in order to take the house.

"If the taxes aren't paid by June, the sale will take place in June," Streeter said.

And the city clerk says there's no reason why someone should not pay their property taxes. Especially now, when you could lose your home if you owe less than $100 in back taxes.

The clerk says speculators are already calling her office, wanting to get their hands on the properties.

"My advice for people who are getting these notices is to get in here and pay your taxes. Because there are people out there who want to bid on these properties.

Launey doesn't want to see anyone lose their home but makes the point that her taxes are always paid.

"I think something should be done. Because everyone should pay their taxes," she said.