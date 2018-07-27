Homeowner wants answers after water issues develop mold

DONALDSONVILLE - Water damage has developed mold in a woman's home. After countless calls and emails to get the problem addressed, she's reaching out for help.

Tawanda Wilson purchased her Clayton Home from Freedom Homes in Donaldsonville in Spring 2016.

"The water leak has been going on for about a couple of months," Wilson said.

Wilson said Freedom Homes sent a contractor out to fix the leaks in her home but problems persisted. In June, contractors returned. That's when they found black mold.

"They masked it up," Wilson said. "It had mold under the vanity. The wall, they addressed it, had more damage. The wall in my daughter's bedroom, they took part of the wall out and found mold."

Wilson said she's asked Clayton Homes to fix the damage left behind from the repairs, and most importantly, rid her of any potential mold gowning.

"You're leaving message, you're leaving emails, forwarding emails to everybody, taking lunch breaks," Wilson said, "taking lunch breaks, sitting in my car making phone calls to make sure everything is done to get me and my kids somewhere to stay, because we're from everywhere. And it's not comfortable for me and my kids, and they're not comfortable because they want to be in their home."

Wilson said she's had multiple conversations with Clayton Homes representatives, who promises that something will be done. After News 2 reached out to Clayton Homes, we were told they will begin mold testing at Wilson's home next week.

"I have a beautiful home and I love my home," Wilson said. "It needs to be fixed."

In a statement to WBRZ, the company said "Customer satisfaction is our number one priority at Clayton Homes. We are working closely with Ms. Wilson to resolve any challenges. Our goal is to ensure her long-term satisfaction with her home."