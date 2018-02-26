64°
Homeowner shoots, kills man who got into home overnight
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.
According to BRPD, the shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Canyonland Drive.
Investigators believe that David Michael Paul Martin, 26, of Baton Rouge, unlawfully entered a residence on Canyonland Drive. As a result, he sustained apparent gunshot injuries from the homeowner.
Martin died at the scene, according to BRPD.
The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.
