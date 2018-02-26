Homeowner shoots, kills man who got into home overnight

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to BRPD, the shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Canyonland Drive.

Investigators believe that David Michael Paul Martin, 26, of Baton Rouge, unlawfully entered a residence on Canyonland Drive. As a result, he sustained apparent gunshot injuries from the homeowner.

Martin died at the scene, according to BRPD.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.