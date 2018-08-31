Homeowner says garbage truck broke mailbox, she wants it fixed

CENTRAL - There's a busted mailbox in Central and the homeowner says she knows who is responsible. Cathie Youngkin says she can't seem to get the satisfactory results she's been aiming for, which is why she contacted 2 On Your Side.

The incident happened early in the morning on August 1, 2018. Youngkin says she's tired of looking at it and so are her neighbors.

"I'm pretty sure the garbage man did it," she said. "I don't know who else could have done it because we live in a gated community."

As an early riser, Youngkin says she put out her trash early on that Wednesday morning and the garbage truck came through her neighborhood about 30 minutes later. She heard the truck drive through and after, went outside to pull her trash bin back to her house. That's when she saw that her mailbox had been bumped, bent, and lifted.

"I came right out afterward and picked it up and when I did I noticed my mailbox had been torn up and lifted out of the ground," she said. "It had hydraulic grease on it when I first came out here."

Her mailbox no longer closes and it hasn't closed for a month. The mailman hand-delivered her mail Friday when 2 On Your Side visited Youngkin at her house.

When it happened, she called the City-Parish and about a week later says a representative with Republic Services came out to investigate. Youngkin tells WBRZ she was told a report would be filed. Since then, she hasn't heard much about what is next.

"I've called, I've left messages. No one calls, no one returns my emails," she said.

Her repair estimate is $485, money she says she should not have to pay.

Republic Services tells WBRZ its insurance company is handling the claim and someone will be in touch with Youngkin.