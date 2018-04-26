Homeowner says city is taking years to fix his crumbling sidewalk

BATON ROUGE - A homeowner says he's been dealing with a broken sidewalk in front of his house for two years. The City-Parish has taken care of the issue underground, but the rest of the project has been put on hold for months.

"It's not safe," said Malachi Hays.

The portion of the sidewalk that needs repairing is along Lotus Street in Baton Rouge. Malachi Hays says his family first notified the City-Parish about a problem in February 2016 and has called multiple times for updates. According to the City-Parish Open Data BR Website, Hays' call is recorded as January 26, 2017.

"We're months in," said Hays. "Honestly, it shouldn't take long at all I've seen many fixed quickly."

Outside Hays' house, there's a section of sidewalk barricaded in orange fencing. There are two standing barricades there, too. Weeds and flowers have started growing high within the fencing.

There was a sewer pipe cave-in that caused the issue. The City-Parish tells 2 On Your Side the pipe has been repaired and the hole has been back-filled. On February 7, 2017, it said: "the sidewalk will be poured ASAP."

"If you tell me ASAP, I want it done as soon as possible not a few months," said Hays.

The City-Parish says it needs to repair a 10' to 12' section of the sidewalk to complete the job and it will schedule a crew to take care of this in a couple of weeks. It only needs a small amount of concrete to complete the job, which is why it must do this project in conjunction with another concrete pour scheduled.





