Homeowner frustrated with people staying in neighboring "unlivable" home

LIVINGSTON PARISH– It’s been six frustrating months for a local homeowner. People are staying in a home behind hers that's been deemed unlivable. There's no electricity or water. Now the homeowner is calling for the town to do something about it.

"They're in danger in their own living environment,” said Ashley Porche-Greco.

Porche-Greco and her family moved into her home in May. Around that time, the home right behind hers on Cedar Street was abandoned. But shortly, after there were signs that people had returned.

“There was a tent set up in the yard,” said Porche-Greco.

The Mayor removed water and gas meters six months ago when he came across the abandonment. In July, he noticed occupants were living in the home without water, gas or electricity.

“There’s raw sewage that comes from a trench that was dug,” said Porche-Greco.

Porche-Greco says the occupants store water in two coolers in the front of their yard, they installed a loud generator and created a make-shift sewer system.

“I don't think [the occupant] flushes it out, the raw sewage, until the middle of the night so people are less likely to smell it,” said Porche-Greco.

Porche-Greco has been trying to seek answers from town officials about the current situation.

“I'm frustrated that last month I was told that stuff would be in the works,” she said.

This week, the Mayor ordered the police department to deliver an eviction warning. Over the phone, the Chief of Police told WBRZ that the occupant living there has done so the majority of his life. He said the man doesn't have enough income coming in.

Thursday night, the town council also approved to hold a special meeting on December 10 to discuss the house.

“We'll discuss tearing down the house and what legal needs we have to go through to do it,” said Mayor David McCreary. “It’s an eyesore. Something needs to be done.”

The Mayor says the property owner passed away. The home did not go through succession, and it's taking a while to get a hold of family members. The Chief of Police says one of the occupants is a relative to the deceased property owner.