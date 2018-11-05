Homeowner fashions homemade alarm system to scare off burglars

BATON ROUGE - A rash of thefts and burglaries in the Ogden Park neighborhood has prompted one man to take matters into his own hands.

In an attempt to stop criminals from ripping him off, resident Ryan Roullard created a homemade alarm system.

WBRZ received a video from Roullard. The clip shows a man approaching his home with the intent to steal. The suspect walks into the alarm system and sets it off. He pauses for a second, then continues to steal an item on the table before running off.

The alarm system includes a drum symbol, rat trap, and trip line. Roullard says a film inspired his invention.

"Home Alone is an easy answer," said Roullard. "I lost a leaf blower out of the garage once. I lost a weed trimmer. That's when I started keeping the valuables inside."

Roullard explained to WBRZ how the homemade device works.

"When someone trips the line, they pull on it. It runs up the support column up the garage, it then triggers the rat trap, which snaps and knocks this cymbal crashing to the ground which creates a lot of sound."

Roullard says his goal is to prevent as many thefts as possible, but he also doesn't mind getting a kick out of it.

"If we can have a laugh at a criminal's expense now and again, I am fine with that," said Roullard.

As for the burglar, he didn't get away with much. He left with only a tide pod bottle full of water.