Homeowner dealing with water in home again

BATON ROUGE - A flash flood warning puts one homeowner on alert. Her son says every time there's a good downpour, he worries water will find its way into the house.

Thursday, that's what happened.

Dennis Smart says he's had enough.

"This has been going on for several years," he said.

It's been going on so long, four years ago Smart says he replaced the wood floors with tile to decrease the cleanup.

Thursday morning, his mother's home got about an inch of water inside, which was just enough to warp some wood and create a dirty mess.

"I'm going to have to replace some things, I'm going to have to mop up everything," he said.

He says as soon as it rains, his mom, Carolyn Williams starts to pick everything up off the floor. Smart says she shouldn't have to worry about that.

"She's elderly, she's sick," he said.

Williams relies on an oxygen machine and electricity for that machine to run. While she hasn't lost electricity yet, she worries what will happen if she does. She also worries about falling.

"I had to be careful coming down the hall because I didn't want to slip and fall," said Williams.

Smart says he's repeatedly called the city and blames a drainage problem. He pulls the cover of a drain to allow the water to drain faster.

"It's just something we've been dealing with and nobody seems to help or nobody seems to care so that's that," said Williams.

More rain in the forecast means water could find its way inside again.

The city-parish tells 2 On Your Side it has record of a call into the 311 call center from Sept. 29, 2016. That call was investigated within two weeks. The drain was inspected, cleared and the work order was closed.

Following a call from 2 On Your Side, the city-parish went back out to investigate the drain Thursday. It says the problem goes back to a developer that filled in open ditches and the homeowner can add a culvert if they wish to do so.