Homeowner claims trailer installed incorrectly
BATON ROUGE-Money spent, and not a lot to show for it. That's what a homeowner in Baton Rouge is dealing with.
The homeowner, Ronnie Stephens, said his trailer was not installed correctly. Stephens said the trailer isn't blocked, leveled or strapped correctly.
The out-of-state construction company, said their work was done and left the area.
The long list of issues with the trailer makes it impossible for Stephens to move in. Unfortunately, Stephens said he is unable to find someone else do to the repairs.
