Homeowner blames sinking driveways on parish, wants them fixed

PRAIRIEVILLE - A homeowner in Ascension Parish says she's fed up. Her driveway is full of cracks and it's sinking.

Pamela Ortis blames the parish for the problems.

"Something is wrong, it's obvious," she said.

The problem dates back more than a decade. Ortis says it started when the parish dug ditches to fix a drainage problem around her home. It was shortly after that, the culverts started sinking. Ever so slowly, Ortis says her driveway is sinking further into the ground, creating uneven surfaces and cracks. Every time she pulls up to her house, she worries.

"I'm going to be driving my Dodge Charger across this driveway and it's going to cave in and my car is going to get messed up," said Ortis.

Finding a solution is a battle she continues to fight. She says the parish once blamed the problem on a developer, but Ortis says about a dozen other homeowners in the Stone Ridge neighborhood are in the same boat and living with the same problems.

Two years ago, Ortis says a couple of her neighbors got their driveways fixed by the parish. Ascension Parish tells 2 On Your Side it dug up two driveways to repair a drainage issue. Ortis wants the same treatment for all of her neighbors.

"We all pay taxes back here and we're not getting any help," she said.

Ascension Parish tells WBRZ it offered to help Ortis with repairs if she purchases the materials herself.