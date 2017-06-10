Homeless North Carolina teen accepted to Stanford

Megan Faircloth at her graduation

RALEIGH, NC- A North Carolina high school student is headed to Stanford after her struggle with homelessness.

In November of 2015, 17-year-old Megan Faircloth and her family lived in a rented home without a lease. After the homeowner suddenly died, the family was evicted and given three days to vacate the home.

Afterward, Megan and her family struggled with finding a permanent residence. Megan described staying in motels, homeless shelters and even the family car.

"Every day when we got home from school, my mom would have to drive around, looking for money for a hotel room or a motel room, and it was difficult because at one point we would get home around 12 [a.m.]," Megan told reporters.

The late-night hunt for a temporary home made it difficult for Megan to complete her homework. She said she was often too exhausted to do her work by the time the family settled on a place.

On other occasions Megan would have to do her school work outside. At one point, she had to complete her work in the rain, when her mother could not scrape up enough money to find a hotel room.

"I think ... my biggest low was when we were outside and it started raining and it was windy outside, and I was trying to pin down my homework with all of my books and stuff like that and it started raining on my homework," Megan said.

But her difficult predicament didn't dull her will to succeed. The 17-year-old would excel in all of her classes and graduate at the top of her class with a 5.25 GPA.

When it was time to apply for colleges, Stanford was not on her list. But when the school expressed interest in her, Megan worked even harder.

"I really carried that through me ... Before then, I hadn't really thought about Stanford that much or the possibility of going to one of the top, like a prestigious school like that. And I really would've been satisfied with going to any college at that point, cause I just wanted an education," she said.

Megan plans to major in English and pursue a career in education. She says she wants to help lower-income students achieve success in the future.

