Homeless man saves children from burning apartment building

LAS VEGAS- A homeless man saved two small children from a burning apartment building on Friday, authorities said.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Anival Angulo, 36, noticed smoke coming from a Las Vegas apartment building as he was walking by the area around noon on Friday.

Officials say Angulo, who is currently homeless, heard children crying from the building, jumped over a locked gate into the complex, and saw smoke pouring through a security door.

Angulo saw a 3-year-old girl standing near the door inside the smoke-filled apartment, but the door was dead-bolt locked and she couldn't get out. Angulo pulled on the steel bars of the door, bending it upward, causing the dead-bolt lock to unlatch. The door opened and the little girl ran to him, authorities said.

Through the smoke, Angulo could see another small child on the floor of the apartment. He pulled the 10-month-old baby out and took both children to safety away from the building.

The children were transported to Las Vegas' University Medical Center for minor smoke inhalation. They are expected to recover, and officials say there were no other reported injuries.

According to authorities, the two children were in the living room when the fire ignited from a pan left on the kitchen stove, while their grandfather was in a back bedroom at the time.

The fire has been ruled as an accident.