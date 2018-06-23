Homeless man gets comfy in house under construction, arrested

BATON ROUGE - A 50-year-old man was arrested after he made himself comfortable in a home under construction.

According to arrest records, on Friday, June 22, deputies were called to a residence on Greenwell Springs Road in reference to a suspicious incident.

Upon arrival, the homeowner told deputies she stopped by her residence, which is under construction, to retrieve some belongings. Additionally, she advised that most of her belongings were still inside the residence, which still has electricity.

While inside, she saw an unknown person cooking food on her stove. The homeowner then left the residence and returned later when she called authorities.

Initially, deputies searched the inside of the home but did not find anyone. Deputies did notice food cooking in the oven and pillows and blankets on the living room sofa.

A secondary search was then performed, and deputies found an unknown male hiding in the master bedroom closet, concealed by hanging clothes.

Deputies told the man to exit the closet and show his hands multiple times. After refusing to do so, one deputy deployed his taser, which was ineffective, according to arrest records. A second deputy then deployed his taser and the man fell forward out of the closet.

The man, identified as Johnson Norwood, told deputies two men that were working on the house let him in and gave him permission to stay there. The homeowner then called her contractor, who stated he did not give anyone permission to stay there.

Along with cooking and eating food in the house, Norwood was found wearing some of the homeowner's clothes while being taken into custody.

Norwood was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for burglary of an inhabited dwelling.