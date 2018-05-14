Homeless good Samaritan chases down man who attacked elderly women on Mother's Day

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - A homeless man is being hailed as a hero after he rescued a pair of elderly women from an attacker on Mother's Day.

According to WABC, the two women in their 70s were attacked without warning Sunday morning in the Brownsville area of Brooklyn. The encounter left at least one of the women badly bleeding from her head.

A man who saw the attack unfold chased down the attacker and tackled. Nearby shopkeepers and residents converged on the scene as the good Samaritan struggled to restrain the suspect.

Police soon arrived on the scene and took the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Andres Flores, into custody.

The man didn't give his name but told witnesses he couldn't look the other way when the attack happened. People on the scene say the rescuer also revealed he was homeless.

The two women were treated for injuries at a hospital and later released.

The good Samaritan's identity was not released.