Homeland Security watching Alabama election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Department of Homeland Security is keeping its eye on Alabama's special U.S. Senate election.

The agency's top infrastructure and cybersecurity official says a federal protective security adviser and a cybersecurity adviser are in the capital city of Montgomery and working "side by side" with state government officials in case issues arise.

Christopher Krebs says he's not aware of any specific threats. But he says DHS has been working with the state "for quite some time" to prepare for any issues.

It's part of a larger effort to better share threat information and provide technical support after DHS concluded Russian government hackers targeted election systems in 21 states last year.

Krebs says: "We learned our lessons last year."