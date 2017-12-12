40°
Homeland Security watching Alabama election

10 hours 27 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, December 12 2017 Dec 12, 2017 December 12, 2017 10:53 AM December 12, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
  
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Department of Homeland Security is keeping its eye on Alabama's special U.S. Senate election.
  
The agency's top infrastructure and cybersecurity official says a federal protective security adviser and a cybersecurity adviser are in the capital city of Montgomery and working "side by side" with state government officials in case issues arise.
  
Christopher Krebs says he's not aware of any specific threats. But he says DHS has been working with the state "for quite some time" to prepare for any issues.
  
It's part of a larger effort to better share threat information and provide technical support after DHS concluded Russian government hackers targeted election systems in 21 states last year.
  
Krebs says: "We learned our lessons last year."
