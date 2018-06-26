Homeland Security staff urged to lock doors, windows

WASHINGTON (AP) - Department of Homeland Security officials are warning employees of heightened threats amid the rancorous immigration debate.

In a message to staff, Acting Deputy Secretary Claire Grady suggested department members lock doors and windows and remove badges when in public.

The department is facing heavy criticism over the separating of children from their parents at the border amid a zero-tolerance policy that criminally prosecuted anyone caught crossing illegally.

Grady says someone posted online personal information about thousands of DHS employees.

A department official tells The Associated Press that a senior staff member found a charred, headless rodent on his doorstep. The official wasn't authorized to speak on the threats and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Saturday warning came after Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was heckled at a Washington restaurant.