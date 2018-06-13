83°
Home, vehicles destroyed in Black Oak Drive house fire
BATON ROUGE - The cause of an early morning house fire has been ruled as arson.
The fire was reported around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 10000 block of Black Oak Drive. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the home engulfed in flames.
Smoke detectors were present in the home. According to a release, two people lived at the home. No injuries were reported.
Authorities say the home is considered to be a total loss. Two vehicles were also destroyed. Red Cross was called out to assist.
