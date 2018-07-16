Home loaded with LSU merchandise belonging to controversial 'Big Lee' up for sale following his murder

METAIRIE - A home filled to the brim with LSU memorabilia could be all yours, so long as you don't mind that its previous owner was shot to death in his front yard.

The home of Lee "Big Lee" Martin has officially been put on the market along with a trove of LSU gear still inside. Lee was a self-proclaimed Tiger fanatic who filled his Metairie house with whatever LSU-themed items who could get his hands on.

WWL took a tour of his home back in 2012, showing off everything, ranging from newspaper clippings to toilet seat covers.

Lee was best known around Jefferson Parish for his controversial "Big Lee" towing company. But authorities said an ongoing feud with his neighbor is what led to his death.

Back in May, the Jefferson Parish sheriff said Lee had gotten into an argument with his next door neighbor in front of his home. That confrontation escalated and Lee was fatally shot in his front yard. His neighbor, 78-year-old Wayne Higgins was arrested and charged with Lee's death.

Lee's home is now for sale with an asking price of $349,900. You can find more info on the listing HERE.