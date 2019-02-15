Home goods company expands in Baton Rouge, buys former Toys R Us store

Photo: Google Earth

BATON ROUGE - Reports say Conn's HomePlus is continuing its expansion in Louisiana by opening a new store in the former Toys R Us/Babies R Us space in the Siegen Lane Marketplace.

The Siegen location will be the second home goods location the store has in Baton Rouge. The other location is near the Cortana Mall on Airline Highway.

Conn's spent nearly $1 million renovating the 57,000 square-foot space after Toys R Us closed last year after the company filed for bankruptcy.

The company said it had its soft opening in January and will have an official grand opening Saturday, Feb. 16.