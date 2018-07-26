Home for people with dementia admits failing to report rape

Photo:Beau Provence Memory Care Assisted Living Facebook

COVINGTON, La. (AP) - A company that runs a home for people with dementia or Alzheimer's disease has pleaded guilty to failing to report a rape.

St. Tammany Parish District Attorney Warren Montgomery said in a news release Wednesday that Mandeville Shelter Care also will give $25,000 to an educational nonprofit for the safety of senior adults. The program services director in 2016 must help or participate in eldercare educational programs or seminars.

The plea agreement involves Beau Provence Memory Care Assisted Living in Mandeville, where a cook raped a 78-year-old dementia patient in 2016. The cook is serving a 12-year prison sentence.

State law requires health care facilities and workers to report abuse of a patient within 24 hours of learning about it. The company did not immediately return a call requesting comment.