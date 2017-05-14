Home flooded in August damaged by fire Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - A home that was flooded during the August 2016 flood was damaged by a fire Saturday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire started just before 8:45 a.m. in the 3500 block of Greentree Drive.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the fire in the front of the house. The fire had broken through the roof prior to firefighters arrival.

The fire was reported under control around 9:07 a.m., according to BRFD.

The home was flooded during the August 2016 flood and was in the process of being restored.

No injuries were reported. The fire caused heavy fire and smoke damage.