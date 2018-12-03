Home designed by noted architect A. Hays Town among most expensive in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – A rare real estate listing highlights the availability of a home designed by noted Louisiana architect A. Hays Town.

The home at 2 Oak Alley was listed this weekend for just more than $2.3 million.

Built in 1987, it was updated recently but kept all of the charm Town homes are famous for.

“The goal was to brighten things up being careful not to change too much,” agents wrote in the listing.

The home is about 6300-square-feet and boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-baths.

Oak Alley is a quiet dead-end street off Old Hammond near Jefferson Highway. Neighbors have just as enviable addresses.

Owned by Joyce Eidson, 2 Oak Alley was among the properties with the top ten highest property taxes last year. Should the property be sold at the asking price, it would compare to the third most expensive real estate transaction in 2017 tabulated by The Business Report.

A. Hays Town, who died in 2005 at age 101, was known for his authentic Louisiana-style mansions scattered across the state. Town was said to be involved in every step of the process and took care to maintain historic characteristics of each project.

A. Hays Town initially started his career by designing modern commercial buildings but migrated to the residential design that him famous and his work desired.

Realtor.com lists more than 60 homes for sale in Baton Rouge with an asking price of at least $1 million. Among them, is a $1.9 million condo overlooking the LSU lakes on Stanford Ave.

*******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz