Home Depot volunteers renovate transitional home to local veterans

BATON ROUGE - A transitional house for veterans is getting some much needed work on both the inside and outside. The effort to help veterans is all thanks to Home Depot.

From new floors, cabinets, and paint, volunteers from ten Home Depot stores in the area are working today to help veterans at the Garfield House.

"Because they have homeless veterans out here, and those guys have given so much to the country, this is our opportunity to give back to them," Bobby Pendleton said.

Ditching the store's signature orange for military green, 60 volunteers spent the day completely renovating the Garfield House. It's home to eight veterans who truly appreciate the assistance.

"I didn't really expect all of this, but I knew last year the came and they did flower beds and all," Veteran Johnnie Thomas said. "But this time, they went all the way. They're doing a great job."