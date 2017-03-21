Home Depot in Denham Springs to hold hiring event

Image via Google Maps

DENHAM SPRINGS – The Home Depot in Denham Springs is hosting a hiring event for 30 job openings at the store.

The hiring event is a part of a nationwide effort to hire more associates to gear up for spring, the store's busiest season.

Openings include cashier, freight, gardening and lot positions across all departments. Those who wish to apply can do so online at careers. homedepot.com. Job seekers can also text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 and will receive a link to apply to open positions in their area.

The hiring event will be held on Wednesday, Mar. 22 and Thursday, Mar. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will take place at the Home Depot located at 2255 Home Depot Drive.