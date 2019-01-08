66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Home damaged in overnight Springfield fire

2 hours 27 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 January 08, 2019 7:38 AM January 08, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Firefighters were called to a structure fire Monday night in Livingston Parish.

Authorities say the blaze was reported at a home on Red Oak Street in Springfield. Luckily, no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported 

The cause of the fire wasn't release. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days