Home damaged in overnight Springfield fire
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Firefighters were called to a structure fire Monday night in Livingston Parish.
Authorities say the blaze was reported at a home on Red Oak Street in Springfield. Luckily, no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported
The cause of the fire wasn't release.
