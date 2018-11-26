41°
Holiday travel: Expect heavy delays on I-10, I-110 and I-12
BATON ROUGE - Drivers can expect heavier than normal traffic congestion on all major roadways in the Baton Rouge area due to holiday travel.
According to DOTD, traffic congestion on I-10, I-110 & I-12 will be heavier than normal as drivers make their way back home from the holiday break.
