Holiday travel: Expect heavy delays on I-10, I-110 and I-12

Sunday, November 25 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Drivers can expect heavier than normal traffic congestion on all major roadways in the Baton Rouge area due to holiday travel.

According to DOTD, traffic congestion on I-10, I-110 & I-12 will be heavier than normal as drivers make their way back home from the holiday break. 

For the latest traffic updates from the WBRZ Traffic Center, click here.

