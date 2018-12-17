45°
Holiday thief wanted for stealing packages from homes

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a woman accused of stealing packages from local homes.

The latest theft was reported Friday in the University Club subdivision. Investigators received surveillance footage of 25-year-old Terri Huser outside the victim's home. Authorities say Huser is suspected in several other cases.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the sheriff’s office at 389-5000.

