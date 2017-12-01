Holiday magic returns downtown at the Festival of Lights

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of people gathered on North Blvd. to watch the mayor kickoff the holiday season with the annual lighting of the 35-foot tree,



"This is my first year lighting the tree and I couldn't be more excited about it," said Mayor Sharon Weston Broome. "I love the Christmas holidays and I'm so looking forward to it."



The lighting was immediately followed by a dazzling display of fireworks over the main stage area, and one woman was definitely feeling the fireworks when her boy friend got down on one knee in front of the crowd.



"I was totally, totally shocked. He got me sweating!" said newly-enaged Kelisha.



Her fiance explained why he chose tonight to pop the question. "She likes Christmas and her birthday is today, on the first," said Percy.



Santa himself made an appearance, riding atop a baton rouge fire truck and the festival also brought something rarely seen in south Louisiana--snow!



"I'm waiting to go sledding on the snow and my mom said it's 10 tons!" said Estrella Vazquez.



Kids lined up for hours waiting to take a turn on the slope and quite of few of them took a tumble, but no tears were shed, unless you count crying laughing.



