Holiday Helpers serve up Thanksgiving meals for those in need

BATON ROUGE - For 32 years, the group known as Holiday Helpers has been serving Thanksgiving dinner to local families that need it.

"At one point, people thought it was a dinner designed strictly for poor people, homeless people, people that were disabled in some way. And we re-clarified that by letting people know this was a dinner for people of need," founder Reginald Brown explained.

The event has grown over three decades and attracted volunteers from all over, including girl scouts, fraternities, military, and just regular families.

"They're families who decided that we can have Thanksgiving later and come and give back to the community," volunteer Denise Terrance said.

Organizers say it's the sense of community that makes holiday helpers different from most charitable meal groups.

"They need a place to sit and have a good conversation," said Brown.

Which is what keeps people coming back every year.

"They really fixed us up with a great meal today," said Jonas Jr. "I'm very appreciative and enjoyed myself. Their courtesy and the hospitality was overwhelming."