Hole in pipeline leaks oil into Louisiana marsh

By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Coast Guard says a hole in a pipeline has leaked oil into a marsh about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of New Orleans.
  
XTO Energy spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry said Friday that the leak occurred Nov. 22 on a flow line, which transports product from wells to a nearby storage facility. The Fort Worth, Texas-based XTO owns the pipeline.
  
The Coast Guard reports that about 1,260 gallons (4,679 liters) of oil have been recovered from the marsh near Pointe a la Hache and the leak has been secured.
  
Eikenberry says the well was shut after the leak was discovered and will remain so until cleanup is completed.
  
The Coast Guard says a controlled burn was conducted Friday to remove the remaining oil from the marsh.
  
The cause of the spill is under investigation.
