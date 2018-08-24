Hole full of sewage repaired following call to 2OYS

BATON ROUGE - Channel 2 is on the side of a man living along North Foster Drive Friday. For the last week, Broderick Brown says there's been sewage floating in his front yard.

When he couldn't get the help he needed, Brown called 2 On Your Side's Brittany Weiss.

"You know, it's kind of unbelievable for you to wake up and see something like that in your front yard," Brown said.

Recently, a contracted crew has been on Brown's street installing a new utility line. He has a hunch someone may have punched through the sewer line by accident.

"I don't know what to do about it," he said. "I didn't break the pipe."

Friday afternoon, a crew was at Brown's house with an excavator and a shovel lifting the earth to fix the busted pipe underground. Brown says he would have called a plumber, had it been his mistake.

Entergy says its contracted crew working in the area did not cause the damage in Brown's front yard. The City-Parish says it inspected the leak last week and told Brown the damage was on private property. Friday afternoon, the City-Parish installed a cleanout at the property line. It's currently determining who is responsible to pay for the repairs.