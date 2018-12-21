Hold up, Beyonce did not release new music

There's no more juice in Beyonce's lemonade jar: The singer did not release new music through two albums featuring old Beyonce songs hit streaming services Thursday.

Under the name Queen Carter, the albums "Have Your Way" and "Back Up, Rewind" appeared on Spotify and Apple Music, featuring demos, previously released songs and unreleased tracks by Beyonce. Hours later, they were removed.

"Have Your Way" included tracks like "Hollywood," a song with Jay-Z from his 2006 album "Kingdom Come," and "Hey Goldmember" from the soundtrack for 2002's "Austin Powers in Goldmember," which starred Beyonce. "Back Up, Rewind" included "Keep Giving Your Love to Me" from the "Bad Boys II" soundtrack.

Representatives for Beyonce, Apple Music, and Spotify didn't immediately return emails seeking comment. Beyonce's last three albums were released in surprise form.