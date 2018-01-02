Hoda Kotb named as replacement for Matt Lauer on TODAY show

Hoda Kotb has been named a permanent co-anchor of the Today show alongside Savannah Guthrie following Matt Lauer's firing amid sexual harassment allegations.

WWL-TV reports that NBC fired Lauer Nov. 29 after receiving what NBC News chairman Andy Lack called a "detailed complaint" about "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace."

NBC News chairman Andy Lack shared the news about Kotb in a staff memo Monday morning.

"I’m proud to share the news with you that Hoda Kotb will become co-anchor of Today, joining the inimitable Savannah Guthrie," he wrote. "Our new anchor team will officially make their on-air debut this morning. Over the past several weeks, Hoda has seamlessly stepped into the co-anchor role alongside Savannah, and the two have quickly hit the ground running."