Hobbs, 4x100m relay team claim national titles

Eugene, Ore. - In the pouring rain Aleia Hobbs blazed past the competition winning the 100 meters title in 11.01 seconds. The outdoor 100 gave Hobbs a sweep of the NCAA sprint titles this season.

Overall the LSU women's track and field team scored 41 points on the final day of competition in Oregon to earn a sixth place finish at the 2018 NCAA Championships on Saturday.

The women's 4x100 meter relay squad of Mikiah Brisco, Kortnei Johnson, Rachel Misher and Aleia Hobbs won LSU's NCAA-leading 15th national title in the event with a time of 42.25.