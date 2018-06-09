80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hobbs, 4x100m relay team claim national titles

56 minutes 38 seconds ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 June 09, 2018 9:23 PM June 09, 2018 in Sports
By: Mike Gaither

Eugene, Ore. - In the pouring rain Aleia Hobbs blazed past the competition winning the 100 meters title in 11.01 seconds. The outdoor 100 gave Hobbs a sweep of the NCAA sprint titles this season.

Overall the LSU women's track and field team scored 41 points on the final day of competition in Oregon to earn a sixth place finish at the 2018 NCAA Championships on Saturday.

The women's 4x100 meter relay squad of Mikiah Brisco, Kortnei Johnson, Rachel Misher and Aleia Hobbs won LSU's NCAA-leading 15th national title in the event with a time of 42.25.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days