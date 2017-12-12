59°
Ho-ho-hole! Christmas tree planted in Mississippi sinkhole

By: Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. - There's only one thing under the Christmas tree decorating Poplar Boulevard in Jackson - a pothole that residents hope will get fixed soon.
  
WLBT-TV reports somebody placed a tree fully decorated with ornaments and lights in the sinkhole that appeared weeks earlier in the Belhaven neighborhood. A sign on the tree says: "From our sinkhole to yours."
  
Resident Kelsey Berry says the pothole posed a hazard to unsuspecting motorists because the street isn't lit very well. The tree's lights turn on at night to help warn drivers to swerve around it.
  
Many Jackson residents are all too familiar with holes in the roads. On one street where a pothole blew out several tires recently, people built a makeshift graveyard of hubcaps.
