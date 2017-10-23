Hit-and-run suspect crashes into pond with 8-year-old child in tow, leads to narcotics bust

Photo: Louisiana State Police

ASCENSION- A 30-year-old woman was arrested after a two-week long hit-and-run investigation. Drug paraphernalia was later found in the vehicle that had crashed into a residential pond.

Louisiana State Police began an investigation on Oct. 6th after being dispatched to a hit-and-run accident on LA 44. Troopers found the 2017 Hyundai Sonata that had crashed into a residential pond nearby.

The unauthorized driver of the vehicle was identified on Oct. 8th as 30-year-old Meagen Banai. Her 8-year-old daughter was in the passenger's seat unrestrained. The child complained of injuries, but Banai refused to take her in for medical attention. A relative came to get the child and brought her to the hospital.

Troopers later learned that the child tested positive for cocaine and benzodiazepine.

On Oct. 18th, Troopers obtained an arrest warrant for Banai. She was located two days later in Denham Springs in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. She had sustained major injuries from the crash and was taken in for medical treatment, where she tried to escape.

Upon release of the hospital, Banai was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for: Hit and Run Driving, Careless Operation, Operating a Vehicle while License is Suspended, No Child Passenger Restraint, Negligent Injuring, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Second Degree Cruelty to Juvenile, and Simple Escape.

The Denham Springs Police Department will also charge Banai with Possession of Schedule II CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.