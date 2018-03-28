Hit-and-run driver leaves vehicle plate labeled 'Brian' at scene of crash

ZACHARY - Police say a man fled the scene of a crash in Zachary Wednesday, though it appears he left behind a key piece of evidence at the scene: A vehicle plate with the name 'Brian' printed on it.

On Wednesday, the Zachary Police Department announced it was looking for the man responsible for the hit-and-run crash on Plank Road near Highway 64. Police say the suspect vehicle is a white, older model Ford Explorer, which was driven by a young white male.

Police also released a photo of a vehicle plate that was left behind at the scene. The plate features the 'Looney Tunes' character Tweety Bird along with the name 'Brian'.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (225) 654-9393.