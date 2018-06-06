History revealed under facade at shopping center

BATON ROUGE - Drivers and shopping customers along Jefferson Highway have recently noticed a piece of history uncovered by a construction crew. Old signs from years ago have reappeared on the facade of Goodwood Shopping Center, bringing back memories.

Ronny Rodriguez of Hammerhead Contractors, LLC says his crew uncovered the signs recently while they worked to change the parapet wall in the front and replace the roof.

The signs underneath reveal lettering for places like Endlings Bookstore, Pois N Ivy clothing store, a furniture shop, and Joe D's Grocery and Market.

"Been a lot of people come by and take pictures of that sign and people asking if we can have it," said Rodriguez. "It's made out of plaster, you can come and get it but I'm not taking it down."

Rodriguez says while they've been working on the job, he's seen a few people come by to take pictures. He remembers Joe D's Italian po-boy's, burgers, and chicken sandwiches for 60 cents apiece.

The new facade will be white stucco with black striping.

Rodriguez says it will bring a fresh, crisp look to the area. It will go right over the old memories, once again preserving history.