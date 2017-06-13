Historic sunken military ship won't be brought to surface

Photo: NOAA

SAN FRANCISCO - A U.S. Coast Guard ship that sank 100 years ago and has sat deep below the water's surface ever since won't be moved anytime soon.

Officials said Tuesday while announcing its discovery that strong currents and an abundance of sediment would make moving the ship too difficult.

The San Francisco-based USCGC McCulloch sank on June 13, 1917, in Southern California after colliding with a civilian steamship. It now sits 300 feet below the surface.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration discovered the ship last fall during a routine survey.

Cutters based in San Francisco in the late 1800s and early 1900s represented American interests throughout the Pacific. They also played important roles in the development of the Western U.S.