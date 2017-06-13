89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Historic sunken military ship won't be brought to surface

1 hour 25 minutes 46 seconds ago June 13, 2017 Jun 13, 2017 Tuesday, June 13 2017 June 13, 2017 2:17 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
Photo: NOAA
SAN FRANCISCO - A U.S. Coast Guard ship that sank 100 years ago and has sat deep below the water's surface ever since won't be moved anytime soon.
  
Officials said Tuesday while announcing its discovery that strong currents and an abundance of sediment would make moving the ship too difficult.
  
The San Francisco-based USCGC McCulloch sank on June 13, 1917, in Southern California after colliding with a civilian steamship. It now sits 300 feet below the surface.
  
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration discovered the ship last fall during a routine survey.
  
Cutters based in San Francisco in the late 1800s and early 1900s represented American interests throughout the Pacific. They also played important roles in the development of the Western U.S.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days