Historic Mississippi home makes moves to Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A century-old farmhouse from Mississippi is getting closer to calling Baton Rouge home. Two thirds of the building is now sitting on a property in University Acres.

From the street, it looks like a new house is being constructed in the neighborhood off of Highland Road. But, this home was built in around 1910.

"It's thrilling to watch,” said Mary Katherine VanDuzee, who lives down the street from the historic home.

Right now, the house is split. The homeowner is moving the farmhouse in three pieces. Two of those pieces are now sitting in the yard.

“A lot of people were excited to see what was going to happen,” said Amy Johnson, another neighbor.

Johnson has lived in the neighborhood for nearly a decade. She says the new addition will fit in nicely.

“It’s a very eclectic neighborhood. It lends itself to raised cottages and restored homes,” she said.

It’s not the first home to be picked up and placed on Chandler Drive. Down the street, a home built in 1890 was moved 30 years ago from downtown Baton Rouge. It was torn apart, and put back together. But the latest home’s journey has made it unique.

“We thought it would be here a lot sooner,” said VanDuzee.

In July, a section of Highland Road was shut down for hours to trim trees so the house would fit driving down it. It was an unpopular decision at the time in an area where the massive trees are celebrated. However, neighbors who live near the home say they're happy to see the historic house nearly complete.

“We're glad to see some new young people come in and bring some improved property,” said Johnson.

Weather pushed back the home’s moving date. It was supposed to move on August 1. The final installment is expected to arrive this week.